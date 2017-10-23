US-Saudi warplanes wage 17 airstrikes on Saada, Najran, Asir [22/أكتوبر/2017]



SAADA, Oct 22 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi Aggression coalition warplanes launched 17 raids overnight on different areas in border provinces of Saada, Najran and Asir, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The warplanes targeted Baqem district, Abu Ghabara valley and Kotaf district in Saada.

The airstrikes also targeted al-Shorfah site in Najran and al-Rabou'ah area in Assir, as well as other sites in Najran.

Meanwhile, the enemy artillery shelled several areas in the border cities.





Eman/zak



saba