Army targets groups of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [22/أكتوبر/2017]



TAIZ, Oct 22 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled groups of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Mouza district in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The shelling hit the groups and two military vehicles in Nabadha and Dhabab areas, killing and wounded several of the mercenaries, the official added.



Eman



saba