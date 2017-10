Army hits gatherings of mercenaries in Medi [22/أكتوبر/2017]



MEDI, Oct 22 (Saba) – The army and popular forces hit gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Medi desert, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The shelling hit the target directly.



Meanwhile, the US-backed Saudi warplanes waged 12 raids on Medi and Haradh districts of Hajja over the past hours, the official added.





AA

Saba