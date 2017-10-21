Army kills Saudi soldier in Asir [21/أكتوبر/2017]



ASIR, Oct 21 (Saba) – The sniper units of the army and popular forces killed a Saudi soldier in al-Rabu'eh city in Asir province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



Moreover, the national forces hit gatherings of Saudi soldiers in al-Haddad camp, Alib crossing point and Qallal al-Shaibany, hitting the targets directly.



Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression warplanes waged five raids on Alib point and al-Rabu'eh city, the official added.





AA

Saba