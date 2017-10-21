ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 21 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 06:07:09م
الرئيس الصماد يزور الرئيس الأسبق رئيس المؤتمر الشعبي العام للإطمئنان على صحته
زار الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى ومعه رئيس الوزراء الدكتور عبد العزيز بن حبتور اليوم، رئيس الجمهورية الأسبق رئيس المؤتمر الشعبي العام الزعيم علي عبد الله صالح، للإطمئنان على صحته وتهنئته بنجاح العملية التي أجراها.
مقتل 53 جندياً مصرياً في إشتباكات مع مسلحين جنوب غرب القاهرة
أعلنت السلطات المصرية اليوم السبت عن مقتل 53 عنصراً من قوات الأمن في اشتباكات وقعت مع مسلحين في منطقة الصحراء الغربية جنوب غرب القاهرة .
العراق يزيد صادرات النفط من الجنوب 200 ألف ب/ي لتعويض النقص من حقول كركوك
اعلنت وزارة النفط العراقية اليوم السبت إنها زادت صادرات النفط من منطقة البصرة الجنوبية 200 ألف برميل يوميا لتعويض النقص من حقول كركوك الشمالية.
برايتون يصعق وست هام بثلاثية في الدوري الانجليزي
سحق برايتون آند هوف ألبيون وست هام يونايتد بثلاثية دون رد على ملعب لندن في أول انتصار خارج الأرض في دوري الأضواء الانجليزي لكرة القدم منذ 34 عاما امس الجمعة.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills Saudi soldier in Asir
[21/أكتوبر/2017]

ASIR, Oct 21 (Saba) – The sniper units of the army and popular forces killed a Saudi soldier in al-Rabu'eh city in Asir province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

Moreover, the national forces hit gatherings of Saudi soldiers in al-Haddad camp, Alib crossing point and Qallal al-Shaibany, hitting the targets directly.

Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression warplanes waged five raids on Alib point and al-Rabu'eh city, the official added.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
