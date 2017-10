Citizen killed in Saudi air strikes target Hajja [21/أكتوبر/2017]



HAJJA, Oct 21 (Saba) – A citizen was killed and three others were injured in Saudi aggression air strikes on Abbas district of Hajja province overnight, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The raids hit farms of the citizens, killing the citizen and wounded the three others, the official added.





AA

Saba