11 US-Saudi air strikes hit Saada [21/أكتوبر/2017]



SAADA, Oct 21 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi warplanes waged 11 strikes on Shada and Baqim districts of Saada province overnight, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The strikes hit a house of the citizen and a telecommunication network in the two districts, causing heavy damage, the official added.





Saba