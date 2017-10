Coalition warplanes launch 6 airstrikes in Saada [21/أكتوبر/2017]



SAADA, Oct 21 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led coalition warplanes waged four air strikes on Shada district and other two airstrikes on Thaher district in Saada province, a security official told Saba on Saturday.



The airstrikes targeted civilian properties and farms.





