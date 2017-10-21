ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 21 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 12:54:28م
مصرع وإصابة عدد من المرتزقة في عملية هجومية بمأرب
لقي عدد من مرتزقة العدوان السعودي الأمريكي مصرعهم وأصيب آخرون اليوم في عملية هجومية للجيش واللجان الشعبية على مواقعهم بمديرية صرواح في محافظة مأرب.
عدد لاجئي الروهينجا في بنجلاديش يقترب 590 ألفًا
كشفت منظمة الأمم المتحدة عن أن قرابة 590 ألف لاجئ من أقلية الروهينغا تم إيواؤهم في مخيمات في بنجلاديش محذرة من أن 320 ألف طفل هم من ضمن هؤلاء اللاجئين وهم مهددون بالأمراض.
العراق يزيد صادرات النفط من الجنوب 200 ألف ب/ي لتعويض النقص من حقول كركوك
اعلنت وزارة النفط العراقية اليوم السبت إنها زادت صادرات النفط من منطقة البصرة الجنوبية 200 ألف برميل يوميا لتعويض النقص من حقول كركوك الشمالية.
برايتون يصعق وست هام بثلاثية في الدوري الانجليزي
سحق برايتون آند هوف ألبيون وست هام يونايتد بثلاثية دون رد على ملعب لندن في أول انتصار خارج الأرض في دوري الأضواء الانجليزي لكرة القدم منذ 34 عاما امس الجمعة.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Ministry of Health condemns Saudi air-sea-land continuing aggression on Yemen
[21/أكتوبر/2017]

SANAA, Sep 21 (Saba) – The Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday condemned the continuation of Saudi-led air-sea-land aggression on Yemen and the targeting of the civilians with airstrikes and internationally-prohibited cluster bombs.

The ministry's spokesman, Dr. Abdul Hakim al-Kuhlani told Saba that there are well known evidences of Saudi killing Yemeni children and civilians by cluster bombs and air strikes.

Al-Kuhlani called on the United Nations human rights organizations to condemn these crimes and held Saudi-led coalition the responsibility and take all measures against those who are blacklisted by the United Nations.



Mona/zak

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن 34 غارة خلال الساعات الماضية
[21/أكتوبر/2017]
ثمان غارات وقصف صاروخي ومدفعي على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[20/أكتوبر/2017]
شهيد وجريح في ثلاث غارات لطيران العدوان بحجة
[20/أكتوبر/2017]
إستشهاد طفلين بقصف مدفعي لمرتزقة العدوان بتعز
[20/أكتوبر/2017]
ارتفاع حصيلة شهداء جريمة العدوان في غمر بصعدة إلى ستة
[20/أكتوبر/2017]
