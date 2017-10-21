Ministry of Health condemns Saudi air-sea-land continuing aggression on Yemen [21/أكتوبر/2017]



SANAA, Sep 21 (Saba) – The Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday condemned the continuation of Saudi-led air-sea-land aggression on Yemen and the targeting of the civilians with airstrikes and internationally-prohibited cluster bombs.



The ministry's spokesman, Dr. Abdul Hakim al-Kuhlani told Saba that there are well known evidences of Saudi killing Yemeni children and civilians by cluster bombs and air strikes.



Al-Kuhlani called on the United Nations human rights organizations to condemn these crimes and held Saudi-led coalition the responsibility and take all measures against those who are blacklisted by the United Nations.







Mona/zak



Saba