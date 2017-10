Five citizens killed in Saudi air strikes on Saada [20/أكتوبر/2017]



SAADA, Oct 20 (Saba) – Five citizens were killed and five others wounded on Friday in Saudi air strikes on Ghamar district of Saada province overnight, an official told Saba.



The warplanes hit two houses in al-Ghawr area in the district three times, killing the five citizens and wounding the other five, the official said.





AA

Saba