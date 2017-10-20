Army kills dozens of Saudi soldiers in Jizan [20/أكتوبر/2017]



JIZAN, Oct 20 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded when thew army and popular forces raided on their groups in Saudi military site in Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Friday.

The soldiers fell killed and injured in the military site of Qais mountain.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces bombed a military bulldozer in al-Azah mountain and shelled Saudi military groups in military sites of al-Moanaqa, al-Faridhah, Mathan and al-Ramdha, the official added.





AA

Saba