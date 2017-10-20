ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 20 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 05:54:26م
تكبيد مرتزقة العدوان خسائر كبيرة بعمليتين عسكريتين غرب مأرب
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم عمليتين عسكريتين على مواقع مرتزقة العدوان السعودي بحريب نهم ووادي ملح غرب مأرب.
تواصل اعمال القمة الأوروبية لمناقشة مسألة خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد
تواصلت في العاصمة البلجيكية بروكسل اليوم الجمعة أعمال القمة الأوروبية والمخصصة لمناقشة الموقف الأوروبي من مسألة خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي.
انخفاض الذهب مع ارتفاع الدولار
انخفض سعر الذهب للانخفاض يوم الجمعة مع ارتفاع الدولار، ليتجه المعدن صوب تكبد خسائر اسبوعية.
الفيفا يعلن عن مراجعة لوائح مشاركة اللاعبين مع المنتخبات الوطنية
أعلن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (الفيفا) اليوم الجمعة رغبته في مراجعة اللوائح الخاصة بمشاركة اللاعبين مع المنتخبات الوطنية.
آخر الأخبار:
إصابة سبعة أشخاص في حادث اصطدام سيارة غرب العاصمة اليابانية طوكيو
تفقد سير العمل بمشروع طريق المقياظة في الأشمور بعمران
ارتفاع الأسهم الأمريكية في مستهل التعاملات
طيران العدوان يشن 11 غارة على مديريتي شدا وكتاف بصعدة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills dozens of Saudi soldiers in Jizan
[20/أكتوبر/2017]

JIZAN, Oct 20 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded when thew army and popular forces raided on their groups in Saudi military site in Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Friday.
The soldiers fell killed and injured in the military site of Qais mountain.

Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces bombed a military bulldozer in al-Azah mountain and shelled Saudi military groups in military sites of al-Moanaqa, al-Faridhah, Mathan and al-Ramdha, the official added.


AA
Saba
