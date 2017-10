Ballistic missile hits mercenaries in Medi [20/أكتوبر/2017]



MEDI, Oct 20 (Saba) – The army and popular forces fired a ballistic missile, Zilzal 1, against gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in the north of Medi desert, a military official told Saba on Friday.



The missile hit the target accurately, causing heavy casualties upon the mercenaries.



Earlier, the Saudi warplanes waged 19 raids on Haradh and Medi district of Hajja province, the official said.





AA

Saba