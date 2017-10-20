Army kills three Saudi soldiers in Asir [20/أكتوبر/2017]



ASIR, Oct 20 (Saba) –The sniper units of the army and popular forces killed three Saudi soldiers in Asir province, a military official told Saba on Friday.



The soldiers were targeted in al-Rabu'ah city.



Moreover, the national forces hit gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Muthalath al-Asha'a and bombed two military vehicles off al-Khadhra point, killing its crew in Najran province.



Meanwhile, the US-Saudi warplanes waged five strikes on al-Shurfa site in Najran and three others on al-Rabu'eh city in Asir, the official added.





AA

Saba