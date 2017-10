Artillery shells groups of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [19/أكتوبر/2017]



TAIZ, Oct 19 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces shells on Thursday groups of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Ma'afer district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



The shelling hit the gatherings in al-Kadaha area in the district , causing heavy casualties, the official added.





AA

Saba