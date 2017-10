Saudi air strikes hit Saada, Najran [19/أكتوبر/2017]



SAADA, Oct 19 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi fighter jets launched 19 strikes on areas of Najran and Saada provinces overnight, an official told Saba on Thursday.



Eight strikes hit the areas in the districts of Kutaf ,al-Dhaher and Haydan of Saada, and 11 other strikes hit al-Shurfa site of Najran, the official added.





AA

Saba