Citizen killed by Saudi aggression shelling on Saada [19/أكتوبر/2017]



SAADA, Oct 19 (Saba) – A citizen was killed and two others were wounded when Saudi aggression border guards waged an artillery and rockets shelling on Monabah and Shada district of Saada province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



The shelling hit the areas of al-Raqwa Al-Sheick and Al-Mona'a in Monabah, and different areas of Shada, the official added.





AA

Saba