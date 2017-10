US-Saudi aggression wages four raids on Hodaida [18/أكتوبر/2017]

HODAIDA, Oct. 18 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition on Wednesday waged four air raids on Hodaida province, a local official told Saba.



The official said the hostile coalition targeted al-Jah area in the district of Bait al-Fakih in the province.



HA



Saba