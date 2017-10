Army kills six mercenaries in Jawf [18/أكتوبر/2017]

JAWF, Oct. 18 (Saba) – At least six Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed on Wednesday in an attack by the army and popular forces in Jawf province.



A military official said to Saba that an Engineering Unit of the army and popular forces managed to destroy a military vehicle carrying with mercenaries east of Albaida hill, killing the six mercenaries.



