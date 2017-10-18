Six-member family killed in Saudi aggression airstrike in Jawf [18/أكتوبر/2017]



JAWF, Oct 18 (Saba) – A family of six members were martyred in a US-backed Saudi-led aggression airstrike on the family's house in northeastern province of Jawf overnight, a local security official told Saba on Wednesday.



One child of the same family was critically wounded from the airstrike that targeted the house of citizen Ahmed al-Salahi in al-Marah village in Rohoob area of Barat al-Anaan district late on Tuesday night.



The victims were the husband Ahmed al-Salahi, his wife and their four little daughters.



Meanwhile, the enemy warplanes targeted the rescuers during their attempts to rescue the family.





Sameera K./zak

saba