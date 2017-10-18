ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 18 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 12:56:35م
عمليات عسكرية على مواقع العدو ومرتزقته وتحطم طائرة إماراتية
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية عمليات عسكرية خلال الساعات الماضية استهدفت مواقع وتجمعات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته أسفرت عن قتلى وجرحى في صفوفهم، فيما اعترفت الإمارات بتحطم طائرة تابعة لها ومقتل طاقمها.
جلسة نقاش عامة في مجلس الامن حول فلسطين اليوم
يعقد مجلس الامن الدولي، اليوم الاربعاء، جلسة نقاش فصلية مفتوحة تحت عنوان "الحالة في الشرق الأوسط، بما في ذلك قضية فلسطين".
مؤشر سوق مسقط يغلق منخفضًا بنسبة 85ر0 بالمائة
أغلق مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) اليوم عند مستوى (29ر5095) نقطة منخفضًا بـ (61ر43) نقطة وبنسبة (85ر0) بالمائة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (90ر5138) نقطة.
نادال خارج دورة بازل
أعلن النجم الإسباني رافائيل نادال في حسابه على موقع فيسبوك انسحابه رسميًا من دورة بازل السويسرية الدولية في التنس المقررة من 21 إلى 29 أكتوبر الحالي لإصابة في ركبته.
آخر الأخبار:
عمليات هجومية على مواقع المرتزقة في نهم
اختتام الورشة التدريبية حول تقنية الدقيق المركب لصناعة الخبز
وزيرة الخارجية الكندية تتهم الولايات المتحدة بمحاولتها تقويض النافتا عمدا
كلينتون: التهديد بالحرب مع كوريا الشمالية أمر خطير وفاقد للبصيرة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Six-member family killed in Saudi aggression airstrike in Jawf
[18/أكتوبر/2017]

JAWF, Oct 18 (Saba) – A family of six members were martyred in a US-backed Saudi-led aggression airstrike on the family's house in northeastern province of Jawf overnight, a local security official told Saba on Wednesday.

One child of the same family was critically wounded from the airstrike that targeted the house of citizen Ahmed al-Salahi in al-Marah village in Rohoob area of Barat al-Anaan district late on Tuesday night.

The victims were the husband Ahmed al-Salahi, his wife and their four little daughters.

Meanwhile, the enemy warplanes targeted the rescuers during their attempts to rescue the family.


Sameera K./zak
saba
