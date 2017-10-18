ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 18 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 12:56:35م
عمليات عسكرية على مواقع العدو ومرتزقته وتحطم طائرة إماراتية
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية عمليات عسكرية خلال الساعات الماضية استهدفت مواقع وتجمعات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته أسفرت عن قتلى وجرحى في صفوفهم، فيما اعترفت الإمارات بتحطم طائرة تابعة لها ومقتل طاقمها.
جلسة نقاش عامة في مجلس الامن حول فلسطين اليوم
يعقد مجلس الامن الدولي، اليوم الاربعاء، جلسة نقاش فصلية مفتوحة تحت عنوان "الحالة في الشرق الأوسط، بما في ذلك قضية فلسطين".
مؤشر سوق مسقط يغلق منخفضًا بنسبة 85ر0 بالمائة
أغلق مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) اليوم عند مستوى (29ر5095) نقطة منخفضًا بـ (61ر43) نقطة وبنسبة (85ر0) بالمائة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (90ر5138) نقطة.
نادال خارج دورة بازل
أعلن النجم الإسباني رافائيل نادال في حسابه على موقع فيسبوك انسحابه رسميًا من دورة بازل السويسرية الدولية في التنس المقررة من 21 إلى 29 أكتوبر الحالي لإصابة في ركبته.
آخر الأخبار:
عمليات هجومية على مواقع المرتزقة في نهم
اختتام الورشة التدريبية حول تقنية الدقيق المركب لصناعة الخبز
وزيرة الخارجية الكندية تتهم الولايات المتحدة بمحاولتها تقويض النافتا عمدا
كلينتون: التهديد بالحرب مع كوريا الشمالية أمر خطير وفاقد للبصيرة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army repels failed Saudi military infiltration attempts in Najran
[18/أكتوبر/2017]

NAJRAN, Oct 18 (Saba) – The army and popular forces repelled intensified military attempts by the US-backed Saudi troops and their mercenaries to sneak up toward al-Shabakah location in the border province of Najran, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.

The failed infiltration attempts came simultaneously with heavy flying of enemy warplanes and spy drones.

The operation resulted in the killing and injuring of scores of the enemy troops.


Amal/zak

saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
حقوق الإنسان: جريمة استهداف ثلاجة التبريد بصعدة من الجرائم الأشد خطرا
[18/أكتوبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة 18 مواطناً في صعدة والجوف بغارات طيران العدوان
[18/أكتوبر/2017]
استشهاد ستة مواطنين وإصابة طفل بغارة لطيران العدوان في مديرية برط العنان بالجوف
[17/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 12 غارة على محافظة حجة
[17/أكتوبر/2017]
المركز القانوني للحقوق يدين استهداف ثلاجة تبريد في الجعملة بصعدة
[17/أكتوبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by