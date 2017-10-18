Army repels failed Saudi military infiltration attempts in Najran [18/أكتوبر/2017]



NAJRAN, Oct 18 (Saba) – The army and popular forces repelled intensified military attempts by the US-backed Saudi troops and their mercenaries to sneak up toward al-Shabakah location in the border province of Najran, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The failed infiltration attempts came simultaneously with heavy flying of enemy warplanes and spy drones.



The operation resulted in the killing and injuring of scores of the enemy troops.





