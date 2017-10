Army hits gatherings of Saudi–paid mercenaries in north of Medi desert [18/أكتوبر/2017]



MEDI, Oct 18 (Saba) – The Artillery of the army and popular forces targeted Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings in north of Medi border desert, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



the shelling caused large casualties among the enemy troops.





