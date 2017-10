Artillery hits Saudi-paid mercenaries in Najran, kills dozens [18/أكتوبر/2017]



NAJRAN, Oct 18 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled a gathering of US-backed Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries in Najran province early on Wednesday, a military official told Saba.



The shelling hit the mercenaries in Bayda hilltop, western Tho Raeen and Gharamil site off Khadhra border crossing.



The operation resulted in the killing and injuring of dozens.





