Two UAE pilots killed in Jawf [17/أكتوبر/2017] JAWF, Oct. 17 (Saba) - The United Arab Emirates acknowledged on Tuesday that two of its pilots were killed when their military aggression plane crashed over Jawf province, a military official said to Saba.



The official added that the aggressive crashed plane was an apache that was crashed in Labreqain area in the desert of Kha'ab and al-Sha'af district in the province.

