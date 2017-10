Army destroys mercenaries' military vehicle in Mareb [17/أكتوبر/2017] MAREB, Oct. 17 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Tuesday destroyed a BMB military vehicle of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Harib-Nehm district in Mareb province.



A military official said to Saba the army and popular forces fired a guided missile on the vehicle in Bahra area in the district west of the province which also caused the killing of its crew.



