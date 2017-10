Three citizens killed in Saudi air strikes hit Saada [17/أكتوبر/2017]



SAADA, Oct 17 (Saba) – Three citizens were killed and four others wounded in two Saudi air strikes hit Majza district of Saada province, an official told Saba on Tuesday.



The strikes hit a citizen's car in al-Jamalah area in the district, the official added.





AA

Saba