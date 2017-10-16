Army carries out military operations in Taiz [16/أكتوبر/2017] TAIZ, Oct. 16 (Saba) – The army and popular forces carried out on Monday unique military operations in Taiz province.



A military official told Saba that a number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed at the hands of the army and popular forces in al-Jazami Hill in al-Kadaha area in al-Ma'afer district.



The official said the army and popular forces carried out two military attacks on the 12th Hill east of Mawza'a junction and Raishan Mount, killing and injuring among the mercenaries.



