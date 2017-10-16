ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 16 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 09:34:34م
رئيس الوزراء يؤكد أهمية الإلتزام بالأسس العلمية لإعداد البيانات عن أضرار العدوان (مكتمل)
أشاد رئيس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، بالجهود التي تبذلها وزارة الإتصالات وتقنية المعلومات، لتطوير قطاع الإتصالات ومسارعتها لإنتاج أفكار علمية مساعدة للجهات ذات الصِّلة تجاه متطلبات الفترة المقبلة.
400 ألف طفل مازالوا مشردين بعد معركة الموصل
ذكرت هيئة إنقاذ الطفولة : أن نحو 400 ألف طفل لا يزالون مشردين بعد معركة الموصل في العراق بعد عام من بدء الهجوم لاستعادة السيطرة عليها من يد تنظيم "داعش".
إرتفاع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يسجل 58 دولار للبرميل
قفزت أسعار النفط اليوم الاثنين بعد مخاوف احتمال فرض عقوبات أمريكية جديدة علي إيران ونشوب صراع في العراق بينما لقيت الأسعار دعماً في انفجار بمنصة حفر أمريكية وتراجع أنشطة التنقيب.
المنتخب الوطني للقدم يحقق أفضل مركز له في التصنيف العالمي منذ 2010
حقق المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم أفضل مركز له منذ عام 2010 في التصنيف العالمي للمنتخبات وذلك بحلوله في المركز 112 في تصنيف شهر اكتوبر الجاري الصادر اليوم عن الاتحاد الدولي للعبة (فيفا).
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army attacks mercenaries in Jawf
[16/أكتوبر/2017] JAWF, Oct. 16 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Monday carried out military attacks on Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings in al-Ghail district in Jawf province.

A military official said to Saba that a number of mercenaries were killed or injured in al-Qanaseen Hill in the district.

The official added that the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged two airstrikes on al-Qanaseen Hill after the army and popular forces stormed to back the mercenaries.

HA

Saba
