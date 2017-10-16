Army attacks mercenaries in Jawf [16/أكتوبر/2017] JAWF, Oct. 16 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Monday carried out military attacks on Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings in al-Ghail district in Jawf province.



A military official said to Saba that a number of mercenaries were killed or injured in al-Qanaseen Hill in the district.



The official added that the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged two airstrikes on al-Qanaseen Hill after the army and popular forces stormed to back the mercenaries.



HA



Saba