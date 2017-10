Saudi aggression warplane kills civilian in Saada [16/أكتوبر/2017]



SAADA, Oct 16 (Saba) – A Saudi aggression fighter jet targeted a citizen's car driving in Fara area of Kutaf district in Saada province overnight, killing the driver and injuring his friend, a security official told Saba on Monday.



Meanwhile, the official said that other Saudi aggression warplane launched one strike on Bakim directorate in the same province, causing large losses in properties of the citizens.





