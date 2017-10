Artillery hits Saudi-paid mercenaries' sites in Jawf [16/أكتوبر/2017]



JAWF, Oct 16 (Saba) – The army artillery and popular committees launched a fierce attack on Saudi-paid mercenaries' sites in Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The attack destroyed a military vehicle belonging to the mercenaries and killed all on board in Sabran area in khab and shaaf district.





