Army breaks Saudi sneak attempt in Najran, kills many [15/أكتوبر/2017]



NAJRAN, Oct 15 (Saba) – Scores of Saudi enemy soldiers were killed and injured on Sunday when the army and popular forces repelled a Saudi military attempt to sneak into Shurfah site in the border province of Najran, a military official told Saba.



The operation was accomplished successfully against the Saudi enemy troops despite heavy flying of enemy fighter jets, Apache and reconnaissance planes over the area, said the official.





