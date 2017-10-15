ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 15 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 12:52:06م
نص كلمة قائد الثورة في ذكرى استشهاد الإمام زيد
أكد قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي أهمية تعزيز ثقافة الحرية والاستقلال والوعي بخطورة الاحتلال الأجنبي.
منظمة الصحة العالمية تدين تدمير منشآت طبية شرق سوريا
أدانت منظمة الصحة العالمية الهجوم الذي تعرضت له منشآت طبية في شرق سوريا والذي نتج عنه تدمير مخزن كان يحوي أكثر من 130 ألف جرعة من الأمصال المضادة للحصبة وشلل الأطفال.
إرتفاع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يسجل 56.55 دولاراً للبرميل
إرتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع إنتاج الخام ومخزوناته بالولايات المتحدة مما ينبئ بشح في السوق.
ركلة حرة من فقير تمنح ليون انتصارا ثمينا على موناكو
تغلب أولمبيك ليون 3-2 على ضيفه موناكو حامل لقب دوري الدرجة الأولى الفرنسي لكرة القدم امس الجمعة.
مصرع وإصابة جنود سعوديين في كسر زحفهم بنجران
قصف مدفعي على مواقع وتحصينات المرتزقة في تعز
استهداف تجمعات للجنود السعوديين وآلياتهم في جيزان
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يواصلون انتصاراتهم الميدانية
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army breaks Saudi sneak attempt in Najran, kills many
[15/أكتوبر/2017]

NAJRAN, Oct 15 (Saba) – Scores of Saudi enemy soldiers were killed and injured on Sunday when the army and popular forces repelled a Saudi military attempt to sneak into Shurfah site in the border province of Najran, a military official told Saba.

The operation was accomplished successfully against the Saudi enemy troops despite heavy flying of enemy fighter jets, Apache and reconnaissance planes over the area, said the official.


zak

saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يستهدف المحافظات بأكثر من 49 غارة
[15/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 17 غارة على صعدة وجيزان ونجران
[14/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 60 غارة على محافظات الجمهورية
[14/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 17 غارة على صعدة وعسير ونجران وجيزان
[13/أكتوبر/2017]
أربع غارات لطيران العدوان على مديرية باجل بالحديدة
[13/أكتوبر/2017]
