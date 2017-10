18 Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Marib: official [15/أكتوبر/2017]



MARIB, Oct 15 (Saba) – The army and popular committees have killed a total of 18 Saudi-paid mercenaries in sniper operations over the past hours in the central province of Marib, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



Ten mercenaries were killed in Nehm district and eight others were killed in Serwah district, said the official.







zak

saba