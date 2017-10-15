US-backed Saudi-led coalition launch over 49 airstrikes on Yemen [15/أكتوبر/2017]



SANAA, Oct 15 (Saba) – US-backed Saudi-led coalition warplanes have launched more than 49 airstrikes over the past hours on several residential areas across Yemen, a security official told Saba on Sunday.

The airstrikes targeted the areas of Malahiz and Husama in Dhahir district, and areas Thuban, Masahif and Sdad in Bakim district of northern Saada province.

A total of 24 airstrikes hit the districts of Haradh and Medi of northwestern province of Hajjah. Two more strikes struck the 10th brigade in Bajil district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The enemy warplanes also targeted Matamah district in northeastern province of Jawf and another airstrike hit Madfon area in Nehm district northeast of Sanaa capital.

The air strikes also targeted Dood mountain, Amood site in Jizan province and the sites of Shurfah and Tal'ah in Najran province.





