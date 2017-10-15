ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 15 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 10:32:22ص
نص كلمة قائد الثورة في ذكرى استشهاد الإمام زيد
أكد قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي أهمية تعزيز ثقافة الحرية والاستقلال والوعي بخطورة الاحتلال الأجنبي.
منظمة الصحة العالمية تدين تدمير منشآت طبية شرق سوريا
أدانت منظمة الصحة العالمية الهجوم الذي تعرضت له منشآت طبية في شرق سوريا والذي نتج عنه تدمير مخزن كان يحوي أكثر من 130 ألف جرعة من الأمصال المضادة للحصبة وشلل الأطفال.
إرتفاع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يسجل 56.55 دولاراً للبرميل
إرتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع إنتاج الخام ومخزوناته بالولايات المتحدة مما ينبئ بشح في السوق.
ركلة حرة من فقير تمنح ليون انتصارا ثمينا على موناكو
تغلب أولمبيك ليون 3-2 على ضيفه موناكو حامل لقب دوري الدرجة الأولى الفرنسي لكرة القدم امس الجمعة.
آخر الأخبار:
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يواصلون انتصاراتهم الميدانية
حرائق كاليفورنيا تودي بحياة 40 شخصا على الأقل
بدء مفاوضات جديدة بين اطراف النزاع الليبي في تونس
طيران العدوان يستهدف المحافظات بأكثر من 49 غارة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
US-backed Saudi-led coalition launch over 49 airstrikes on Yemen
[15/أكتوبر/2017]

SANAA, Oct 15 (Saba) – US-backed Saudi-led coalition warplanes have launched more than 49 airstrikes over the past hours on several residential areas across Yemen, a security official told Saba on Sunday.
The airstrikes targeted the areas of Malahiz and Husama in Dhahir district, and areas Thuban, Masahif and Sdad in Bakim district of northern Saada province.
A total of 24 airstrikes hit the districts of Haradh and Medi of northwestern province of Hajjah. Two more strikes struck the 10th brigade in Bajil district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The enemy warplanes also targeted Matamah district in northeastern province of Jawf and another airstrike hit Madfon area in Nehm district northeast of Sanaa capital.
The air strikes also targeted Dood mountain, Amood site in Jizan province and the sites of Shurfah and Tal'ah in Najran province.


Zak
saba
