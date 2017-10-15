ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 15 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 10:32:22ص
نص كلمة قائد الثورة في ذكرى استشهاد الإمام زيد
أكد قائد الثورة السيد عبد الملك بدر الدين الحوثي أهمية تعزيز ثقافة الحرية والاستقلال والوعي بخطورة الاحتلال الأجنبي.
منظمة الصحة العالمية تدين تدمير منشآت طبية شرق سوريا
أدانت منظمة الصحة العالمية الهجوم الذي تعرضت له منشآت طبية في شرق سوريا والذي نتج عنه تدمير مخزن كان يحوي أكثر من 130 ألف جرعة من الأمصال المضادة للحصبة وشلل الأطفال.
إرتفاع أسعار النفط وخام برنت يسجل 56.55 دولاراً للبرميل
إرتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع إنتاج الخام ومخزوناته بالولايات المتحدة مما ينبئ بشح في السوق.
ركلة حرة من فقير تمنح ليون انتصارا ثمينا على موناكو
تغلب أولمبيك ليون 3-2 على ضيفه موناكو حامل لقب دوري الدرجة الأولى الفرنسي لكرة القدم امس الجمعة.
آخر الأخبار:
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يواصلون انتصاراتهم الميدانية
حرائق كاليفورنيا تودي بحياة 40 شخصا على الأقل
بدء مفاوضات جديدة بين اطراف النزاع الليبي في تونس
طيران العدوان يستهدف المحافظات بأكثر من 49 غارة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Revolution's Leader Abdul-Malek al-Houthi calls for fighting foreign occupation forces
[15/أكتوبر/2017]

SANAA, Oct 15 (Saba) – The Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malek Badr Al-Deen al-Houthi stressed on the importance of promoting the culture of freedom, independence and awareness of the danger of the foreign occupation, calling for fighting it.

In a speech he delivered to the nation on the eve of the anniversary of the martyrdom of revolutionary Imam Zaid bin Ali, peace be upon him, the leader Abdul-Malek called on the nation to move to fight the US-backed Saudi-led coalition forces and dislodge the criminal tyrants.

"Imam Zaid's movement was an extension of the revolution raised by his grandfather Imam Hussein in spirituality and principle and value, and that move was the move of their grandfather prophet Muhammad peace be upon him to reform the society and spread justice and freedom," the leader said.

"The nation today is facing real dangers from those foreign occupying forces and their tyrants and that it cannot be protected only through the serious move and trust in God", said the leader.


Mona/zak

Saba
