Revolution's Leader Abdul-Malek al-Houthi calls for fighting foreign occupation forces [15/أكتوبر/2017]



SANAA, Oct 15 (Saba) – The Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malek Badr Al-Deen al-Houthi stressed on the importance of promoting the culture of freedom, independence and awareness of the danger of the foreign occupation, calling for fighting it.



In a speech he delivered to the nation on the eve of the anniversary of the martyrdom of revolutionary Imam Zaid bin Ali, peace be upon him, the leader Abdul-Malek called on the nation to move to fight the US-backed Saudi-led coalition forces and dislodge the criminal tyrants.



"Imam Zaid's movement was an extension of the revolution raised by his grandfather Imam Hussein in spirituality and principle and value, and that move was the move of their grandfather prophet Muhammad peace be upon him to reform the society and spread justice and freedom," the leader said.



"The nation today is facing real dangers from those foreign occupying forces and their tyrants and that it cannot be protected only through the serious move and trust in God", said the leader.





Mona/zak



Saba