Three civilians killed in Jawf [11/أكتوبر/2017] JAWF, Oct. 11 (Saba) – At least three civilians were killed on Wednesday in an enemy airstrike on a rural camp in Khab and al-Sha'af district in Jawf province.



A local official said to Saba at a woman and two children of a family were killed by the hostile air raid on the camp in the district.



