Army kills mercenaries in Nehm [11/أكتوبر/2017] MAREB, Oct. 11 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Wednesday carried out an operation attack on Saudi-paid mercenaries' sites in al-Hawal area in Nehm district.



A local official said to Saba that the operation attack resulted in killing and injuring mercenaries, adding they also incurred heavy losses at their ranks.



HA



Saba