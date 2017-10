Army destroys military vehicle in Jawf [11/أكتوبر/2017]

JAWF, Oct. 11 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Wednesday destroyed a military vehicle belonging to Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Masloub district in Jawf province.



A local official said to Saba that the mercenaries' vehicle was hit by an artillery in the district.



HA





Saba