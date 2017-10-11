Army attacks mercenaries in Usailan, Shabwa [11/أكتوبر/2017]

SHABWA, Oct. 11 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed on Wednesday in a unique operation attack in the district of Usailan in Shabwa province.



A military official said to Saba that three camps of mercenaries were burnt by the army and popular forces in al-Safra area in the district.



The official added that the army and popular forces seized weapons after mercenaries escaped their sites in the area.



Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged six air raids in al-Sa'aq area in the district of Usailan.



The raids caused heavy losses on the civilians' properties.



HA



Saba