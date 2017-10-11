ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 11 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 08:38:26م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي رئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى
استقبل الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم رئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى القاضي أحمد المتوكل وأمين عام المجلس القاضي محمد الشرعي.
استعراض للقوة العسكرية الأمريكية بالقرب من بحر اليابان
حلقت قاذفتان استراتيجيتان أمريكيتان بالقرب من بحر اليابان في استعراض للقوة العسكرية.
صندوق النقد يؤكد نمو الناتج المحلي لقبرص بمعدل 6 ر 3 بالمائة
أكد صندوق النقد الدولي ان الناتج المحلي الاجمالي لقبرص نما بمعدل 6 ر 3 بالمائة في النصف الأول من عام 2017 مقارنة ب 8 ر 2 بالمائة في النصف الأول من عام 2016.
23 فريقا تأهل إلى كأس العالم.. و 9 مقاعد شاغرة
مع اقتراب تصفيات كأس العالم في مختلف القارات من مراحلها الأخيرة وصل عدد الفرق التي ضمنت تأهلها إلى مونديال روسيا بشكل رسمي 23 فريقًا، وبقيت هناك 9 مقاعد شاغرة.
حكومة الإنقاذ تجدد مطالبتها بتشكيل لجنة دولية مستقلة للتحقيق في أوضاع حقوق الإنسان باليمن
السلطة المحلية في إب تكرم مستشار المحافظة لذوي الإحتياجات الخاصة
جامعة 21 سبتمبر تحيي الذكرى السنوية الأولى للشهيد الجائفي
رئيس الوزراء يعزي نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون الداخلية في وفاة والدته
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army attacks mercenaries in Usailan, Shabwa
[11/أكتوبر/2017]
SHABWA, Oct. 11 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed on Wednesday in a unique operation attack in the district of Usailan in Shabwa province.

A military official said to Saba that three camps of mercenaries were burnt by the army and popular forces in al-Safra area in the district.

The official added that the army and popular forces seized weapons after mercenaries escaped their sites in the area.

Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged six air raids in al-Sa'aq area in the district of Usailan.

The raids caused heavy losses on the civilians' properties.

HA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إستشهاد ثلاثة مواطنين بغارة إستهدفت البدو بالجوف
[11/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية باقم بصعدة
[11/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 35 غارة على محافظات الجمهورية
[11/أكتوبر/2017]
ورشة حول الآثار الإنسانية المترتبة على إغلاق مطار صنعاء
[10/أكتوبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين بقصف مدفعي سعودي على صعدة
[10/أكتوبر/2017]
