Three mercenaries shot, killed in Serwah, Mareb [11/أكتوبر/2017]

MAREB, Oct. 11 (Saba) – Three Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed on Wednesday by the army and popular forces in Mareb province.



The three mercenaries were shot and killed by a Unit sniper of the army and popular forces in the northeast of Serwah district in the province.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces targeted sites of mercenaries in Harib-Nehm district and al-Manarah Mount with a number of katyusha, causing direct losses.



HA



Saba