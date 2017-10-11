Army kills Saudi soldiers in Najran [11/أكتوبر/2017]

NAJRAN, Oct. 11 (Saba) – A number of Saudi enemy soldiers were killed on Wednesday in the military operations by the army and popular forces in Najran region.



A military official said to Saba that the army and popular forces carried out an operation attack on the enemy sites in al-Garamil Mount, al-Baida hill and Salate'a area in Najran.



The official confirmed that a number of Saudi soliders were killed and injured in the attack by the army and popular forces.



Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged two raids to hinder the move of the army and popular forces west of al-Garamil Mount.



In addition, the army and popular forces targeted gatherings of Saudi enemy army in al-Qeyada site, the west and the east of Dhu Raeen with a number of Katyusha rockets.



