ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 11 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 07:05:33م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي رئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى
استقبل الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم رئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى القاضي أحمد المتوكل وأمين عام المجلس القاضي محمد الشرعي.
استعراض للقوة العسكرية الأمريكية بالقرب من بحر اليابان
حلقت قاذفتان استراتيجيتان أمريكيتان بالقرب من بحر اليابان في استعراض للقوة العسكرية.
صندوق النقد يؤكد نمو الناتج المحلي لقبرص بمعدل 6 ر 3 بالمائة
أكد صندوق النقد الدولي ان الناتج المحلي الاجمالي لقبرص نما بمعدل 6 ر 3 بالمائة في النصف الأول من عام 2017 مقارنة ب 8 ر 2 بالمائة في النصف الأول من عام 2016.
23 فريقا تأهل إلى كأس العالم.. و 9 مقاعد شاغرة
مع اقتراب تصفيات كأس العالم في مختلف القارات من مراحلها الأخيرة وصل عدد الفرق التي ضمنت تأهلها إلى مونديال روسيا بشكل رسمي 23 فريقًا، وبقيت هناك 9 مقاعد شاغرة.
آخر الأخبار:
بدء دورة تدريبية حول السياسة العلاجية لحمى الضنك بمحافظة الحديدة
اختتام المرحلة الثانية من برنامج الدعم النفسي الاجتماعي بصنعاء
بوروشينكو: يمكن إجراء استفتاء جديد في القرم بعد عودته إلينا
مناقشة آلية الشراكة بين السلطة المحلية والصحة وبرنامج الغذاء العالمي بالحديدة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills Saudi soldiers in Najran
[11/أكتوبر/2017]
NAJRAN, Oct. 11 (Saba) – A number of Saudi enemy soldiers were killed on Wednesday in the military operations by the army and popular forces in Najran region.

A military official said to Saba that the army and popular forces carried out an operation attack on the enemy sites in al-Garamil Mount, al-Baida hill and Salate'a area in Najran.

The official confirmed that a number of Saudi soliders were killed and injured in the attack by the army and popular forces.

Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged two raids to hinder the move of the army and popular forces west of al-Garamil Mount.

In addition, the army and popular forces targeted gatherings of Saudi enemy army in al-Qeyada site, the west and the east of Dhu Raeen with a number of Katyusha rockets.

HA

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إستشهاد ثلاثة مواطنين بغارة إستهدفت البدو بالجوف
[11/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على مديرية باقم بصعدة
[11/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 35 غارة على محافظات الجمهورية
[11/أكتوبر/2017]
ورشة حول الآثار الإنسانية المترتبة على إغلاق مطار صنعاء
[10/أكتوبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين بقصف مدفعي سعودي على صعدة
[10/أكتوبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by