Army kills Saudi soldiers in Najran
[11/أكتوبر/2017]
NAJRAN, Oct. 11 (Saba) – A number of Saudi enemy soldiers were killed on Wednesday in the military operations by the army and popular forces in Najran region.
A military official said to Saba that the army and popular forces carried out an operation attack on the enemy sites in al-Garamil Mount, al-Baida hill and Salate'a area in Najran.
The official confirmed that a number of Saudi soliders were killed and injured in the attack by the army and popular forces.
Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged two raids to hinder the move of the army and popular forces west of al-Garamil Mount.
In addition, the army and popular forces targeted gatherings of Saudi enemy army in al-Qeyada site, the west and the east of Dhu Raeen with a number of Katyusha rockets.
