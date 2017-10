Army foils infiltration attempt by Saudi-paid mercenaries in Bayda [11/أكتوبر/2017]



BAYDA, Oct 11 (Saba) – The army and popular forces foiled an attempt by the Saudi-paid mercenaries to sneak up toward Qaifa area in Bayda province early on Wednesday, a military official told Saba.



The operation resulted in the killing and injuring of dozens of the mercenaries.





