Dozens of mercenaries killed, wounded in Taiz [11/أكتوبر/2017]



TAIZ , Oct 11 (Saba) – Dozen of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and wounded when artillery of the army and popular committees hit the mercenaries' gathering in the bridge of al-Hamele in Moza district in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



Also, the army and popular forces targeted a gathering of the mercenaries in Kadah area. The national forces also gunned down three mercenaries in north of Yakhtel area.



Meanwhile, the US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes waged two air strikes on Zahari area north of Yakhtel in Mocha district, the official added.





