آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 11 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 12:49:16م
قتلى وجرحى من جنود العدو ومرتزقته في عمليات للجيش واللجان خلال الساعات الماضية
نفذ الجيش واللجان الشعبية عمليات عسكرية خلال الساعات الماضية أسفرت عن دك مواقع وتجمعات العدو السعودي ومرتزقته وسقوط قتلى وجرحى في صفوفهم وتدمير آلياتهم.
استعراض للقوة العسكرية الأمريكية بالقرب من بحر اليابان
حلقت قاذفتان استراتيجيتان أمريكيتان بالقرب من بحر اليابان في استعراض للقوة العسكرية.
صندوق النقد يؤكد نمو الناتج المحلي لقبرص بمعدل 6 ر 3 بالمائة
أكد صندوق النقد الدولي ان الناتج المحلي الاجمالي لقبرص نما بمعدل 6 ر 3 بالمائة في النصف الأول من عام 2017 مقارنة ب 8 ر 2 بالمائة في النصف الأول من عام 2016.
23 فريقا تأهل إلى كأس العالم.. و 9 مقاعد شاغرة
مع اقتراب تصفيات كأس العالم في مختلف القارات من مراحلها الأخيرة وصل عدد الفرق التي ضمنت تأهلها إلى مونديال روسيا بشكل رسمي 23 فريقًا، وبقيت هناك 9 مقاعد شاغرة.
عملية هجومية للجيش واللجان على مواقع المرتزقة في نهم
إعطاب آلية عسكرية لمرتزقة العدوان في الجوف
هجوم على مواقع مرتزقة العدوان في مديرية عسيلان بشبوة
مصرع ثلاثة مرتزقة بنيران الجيش واللجان بصرواح في مأرب
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Dozens of mercenaries killed, wounded in Taiz
[11/أكتوبر/2017]

TAIZ , Oct 11 (Saba) – Dozen of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and wounded when artillery of the army and popular committees hit the mercenaries' gathering in the bridge of al-Hamele in Moza district in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.

Also, the army and popular forces targeted a gathering of the mercenaries in Kadah area. The national forces also gunned down three mercenaries in north of Yakhtel area.

Meanwhile, the US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes waged two air strikes on Zahari area north of Yakhtel in Mocha district, the official added.


Amal/zak

saba
طيران العدوان يشن 35 غارة على محافظات الجمهورية
[11/أكتوبر/2017]
ورشة حول الآثار الإنسانية المترتبة على إغلاق مطار صنعاء
[10/أكتوبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين بقصف مدفعي سعودي على صعدة
[10/أكتوبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة 15 مواطناً خلال الساعات الماضية
[10/أكتوبر/2017]
إستشهاد مواطنين اثنين ومهاجر أفريقي بنيران حرس الحدود السعودي بصعدة
[09/أكتوبر/2017]
