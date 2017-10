Mercenaries killed when their military vehicle destroyed in Shabwa [11/أكتوبر/2017]



SHABWA, Oct 11 (Saba) – The army and popular forces destroyed a military vehicle of US-backed Saudi aggression mercenaries in Sak area in Ausailan district in Shabwa province, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



The attack killed all aboard.



Meanwhile, the army and popular forces launched an attack on the mercenaries' sites in Ausailan desert and inflicted heavy losses upon them.





