FM runs workshop on humanitarian impact of Sanaa airport closure [11/أكتوبر/2017]



SANAA, Oct 11 (Saba) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has run a workshop on the humanitarian impact of the closure of Sanaa international airport due to the aggression on Yemen led by Saudi Arabia.



In the workshop, held on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah said the main goal of the blockade imposed by the enemy states on Sanaa airport is to turn Yemen into a large prison and to punish all the Yemeni people who remain steadfast against the aggression coalition.



The all-out siege, Sharaf said, also aimed to increase the humanitarian suffering and tightening the noose on the Yemeni people in order to instigate a mass chaos. He also said that the enemy aggression states seek to use the airport as a bargaining chip after the failure of all the papers of the aggression states and their mercenaries, particularly the military paper.



The minister reiterated the Yemeni government's call to reopen the airport to alleviate the humanitarian crisis.



Meanwhile, health ministry's spokesman Abdel Hakim al-Kuhlani briefed the meeting on the humanitarian impact of closing Sanaa airport and the other airports.

He said hundreds of Yemenis have died because they cannot travel abroad to seek life saving treatment.



For his part, assistant deputy for planning and investment in the Ministry of Expatriates Affairs, Ahmad Abdu Qaid, said the repercussions of closing Sanaa airport have effected up to 10 million Yemeni expatriates and their families here.





