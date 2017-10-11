ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 11 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 11:31:50ص
طيران العدوان يشن 35 غارة على محافظات الجمهورية
شن طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي 35 غارة على عدد من محافظات الجمهورية خلال الساعات الماضية ، في حين تعرضت المديريات الحدودية لقصف مدفعي سعودي أدى إلى استشهاد مواطن وإصابة ثلاثة آخرين.
أكثر من 20 ألف مستوطن يؤدون طقوسا دينية بالحرم الإبراهيمي في الخليل
واصلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، لليوم الثاني على التوالي، إغلاق الحرم الإبراهيمي في مدينة الخليل المحتلة بوجه المسلمين، فيما وفرت الحماية لأكثر من 20 ألف مستوطن يهودي وصلوا إلى الحرم، بهدف إقامة طقوس، لمناسبة ما يسمى بعيد العرش (سوكوت).
صندوق النقد يؤكد نمو الناتج المحلي لقبرص بمعدل 6 ر 3 بالمائة
أكد صندوق النقد الدولي ان الناتج المحلي الاجمالي لقبرص نما بمعدل 6 ر 3 بالمائة في النصف الأول من عام 2017 مقارنة ب 8 ر 2 بالمائة في النصف الأول من عام 2016.
23 فريقا تأهل إلى كأس العالم.. و 9 مقاعد شاغرة
مع اقتراب تصفيات كأس العالم في مختلف القارات من مراحلها الأخيرة وصل عدد الفرق التي ضمنت تأهلها إلى مونديال روسيا بشكل رسمي 23 فريقًا، وبقيت هناك 9 مقاعد شاغرة.
آخر الأخبار:
قتلى وجرحى من جنود العدو والمرتزقة في عمليات للجيش واللجان الشعبية
كسر زحف لمرتزقة العدوان في قيفة بالبيضاء
مصرع وإصابة عدد من مرتزقة العدوان في عملية نوعية بتعز
تشكيل حكومة ائتلافية في نيوزيلندا
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
FM runs workshop on humanitarian impact of Sanaa airport closure
[11/أكتوبر/2017]

SANAA, Oct 11 (Saba) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has run a workshop on the humanitarian impact of the closure of Sanaa international airport due to the aggression on Yemen led by Saudi Arabia.

In the workshop, held on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah said the main goal of the blockade imposed by the enemy states on Sanaa airport is to turn Yemen into a large prison and to punish all the Yemeni people who remain steadfast against the aggression coalition.

The all-out siege, Sharaf said, also aimed to increase the humanitarian suffering and tightening the noose on the Yemeni people in order to instigate a mass chaos. He also said that the enemy aggression states seek to use the airport as a bargaining chip after the failure of all the papers of the aggression states and their mercenaries, particularly the military paper.

The minister reiterated the Yemeni government's call to reopen the airport to alleviate the humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, health ministry's spokesman Abdel Hakim al-Kuhlani briefed the meeting on the humanitarian impact of closing Sanaa airport and the other airports.
He said hundreds of Yemenis have died because they cannot travel abroad to seek life saving treatment.

For his part, assistant deputy for planning and investment in the Ministry of Expatriates Affairs, Ahmad Abdu Qaid, said the repercussions of closing Sanaa airport have effected up to 10 million Yemeni expatriates and their families here.


zak

saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن 35 غارة على محافظات الجمهورية
[11/أكتوبر/2017]
ورشة حول الآثار الإنسانية المترتبة على إغلاق مطار صنعاء
[10/أكتوبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة أربعة مواطنين بقصف مدفعي سعودي على صعدة
[10/أكتوبر/2017]
استشهاد وإصابة 15 مواطناً خلال الساعات الماضية
[10/أكتوبر/2017]
إستشهاد مواطنين اثنين ومهاجر أفريقي بنيران حرس الحدود السعودي بصعدة
[09/أكتوبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by