Army thwarts move attempt in Anbarah Mount, Jawf [09/أكتوبر/2017] JAWF, Oct. 09 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Monday repelled a move attempt of the US-Saudi-paid mercenaries towards strategic Anbarah Mount in Jawf province.





A military official told Saba that a number of mercenaries were killed or injured in the attempt on the Mount overlooking al-Hazm city in Jawf.





The move is the fifth in a month, the official said, adding that the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged six airstrikes in the districts of al-Moton and al-Masloub in the province.



HA





Saba