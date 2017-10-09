ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 09 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 08:04:22م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي رئيس الوزراء ووزير الخارجية
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم بحضور عضو المجلس مهدي المشاط، رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبد العزيز بن حبتور ووزير الخارجية المهندس هشام شرف.
زعيم كوريا الشمالية: النووي رادع للإمبرياليين الأميركيين
قال زعيم كوريا الشمالية كيم جونغ أون إن البرنامج النووي رادع قوي يحمي السلام والاستقرار في شبه الجزيرة الكورية وشمال شرق آسيا إزاء التهديدات النووية المتواصلة من قبل "الإمبرياليين الأميركيين".
صندوق النقد يؤكد نمو الناتج المحلي لقبرص بمعدل 6 ر 3 بالمائة
أكد صندوق النقد الدولي ان الناتج المحلي الاجمالي لقبرص نما بمعدل 6 ر 3 بالمائة في النصف الأول من عام 2017 مقارنة ب 8 ر 2 بالمائة في النصف الأول من عام 2016.
المنتخب الوطني يواجه الفلبين غداً لإنتزاع صدارة مجموعته بتصفيات كأس آسيا
يطمح منتخب اليمن الأول لكرة القدم عندما يواجه نظيره الفلبيني غداً في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة، إلى انتزاع صدارة المجموعة السادسة بتصفيات كأس آسيا للاقتراب أكثر لحسم التأهل للنهائيات.
وزير الإعلام يعزي وزير الدولة نبيه أبو نشطان في وفاة والدته
إنكسار زحف للجيش السعودي ومرتزقته على الطوال والرمضة بجيزان
إستشهاد وإصابة 17 مواطنا بغارة لطيران العدوان وقصف سعودي على صعدة
وزير التعليم العالي يلتقي لجنة الجهاز المركزي للرقابة والمحاسبة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army thwarts move attempt in Anbarah Mount, Jawf
[09/أكتوبر/2017] JAWF, Oct. 09 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Monday repelled a move attempt of the US-Saudi-paid mercenaries towards strategic Anbarah Mount in Jawf province.


A military official told Saba that a number of mercenaries were killed or injured in the attempt on the Mount overlooking al-Hazm city in Jawf.


The move is the fifth in a month, the official said, adding that the US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes waged six airstrikes in the districts of al-Moton and al-Masloub in the province.

HA


Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إستشهاد وإصابة 17 مواطنا بغارة لطيران العدوان وقصف سعودي على صعدة
[09/أكتوبر/2017]
إستشهاد مواطنين اثنين ومهاجر أفريقي بنيران حرس الحدود السعودي بصعدة
[09/أكتوبر/2017]
إستشهاد وإصابة أكثر من عشرة مواطنين بقصف جوي وصاروخي على صعدة
[09/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف منازل المواطنين في باقم بصعدة
[09/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 50 غارة على محافظات الجمهورية
[09/أكتوبر/2017]
