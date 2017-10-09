Army kills mercenaries in Jawf [09/أكتوبر/2017] JAWF, Oct. 09 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed or injured on Monday in two military operations in al-Masloub and al-Moton district in Jawf province.



A military official told Saba that the army and popular forces carried out an attack in al-Haijah area and al-Sallan camp in al-Masloub district, killing and injuring at their ranks.



Another number of mercenaries were killed or injured by the army and popular forces at their sites in al-Warsh area in al-Moton district in the province.



