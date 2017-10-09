ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 09 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 06:42:12م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي رئيس الوزراء ووزير الخارجية
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم بحضور عضو المجلس مهدي المشاط، رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبد العزيز بن حبتور ووزير الخارجية المهندس هشام شرف.
زعيم كوريا الشمالية: النووي رادع للإمبرياليين الأميركيين
قال زعيم كوريا الشمالية كيم جونغ أون إن البرنامج النووي رادع قوي يحمي السلام والاستقرار في شبه الجزيرة الكورية وشمال شرق آسيا إزاء التهديدات النووية المتواصلة من قبل "الإمبرياليين الأميركيين".
صندوق النقد يؤكد نمو الناتج المحلي لقبرص بمعدل 6 ر 3 بالمائة
أكد صندوق النقد الدولي ان الناتج المحلي الاجمالي لقبرص نما بمعدل 6 ر 3 بالمائة في النصف الأول من عام 2017 مقارنة ب 8 ر 2 بالمائة في النصف الأول من عام 2016.
المنتخب الوطني يواجه الفلبين غداً لإنتزاع صدارة مجموعته بتصفيات كأس آسيا
يطمح منتخب اليمن الأول لكرة القدم عندما يواجه نظيره الفلبيني غداً في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة، إلى انتزاع صدارة المجموعة السادسة بتصفيات كأس آسيا للاقتراب أكثر لحسم التأهل للنهائيات.
آخر الأخبار:
وزير الإعلام يدشن إعادة إطلاق موقع الجمهورية نت ومقر مؤسسة الجمهورية بصنعاء
وزير الشباب والرياضة يكرم أهلي صنعاء بكأس أعياد الثورة اليمنية
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمعات وآليات مرتزقة العدوان بلحج
إختتام دورة دليل الإجراءات المعيارية لنظام إدارة الحالة للأطفال بعمران
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army carries out unique military operation in Shabwa
[09/أكتوبر/2017] SHABWA, Oct. 09 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Monday carried out a unique military operation on US-Saudi-paid mercenaries' sites in Shabwa province,

A military official told Saba that a number of mercenaries were killed or injured at their sites in al-Tabah al-Ramleyah area in Usailan district in the province.

The army and popular forces pounded two sites of mercenaries, killing and injuring at their ranks.

An angering unit of the army and popular forces bombed a military vehicle carrying with mercenaries in Bait Dabwah area in Shabwa.
HA

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إستشهاد مواطنين اثنين ومهاجر أفريقي بنيران حرس الحدود السعودي بصعدة
[09/أكتوبر/2017]
إستشهاد وإصابة أكثر من عشرة مواطنين بقصف جوي وصاروخي على صعدة
[09/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف منازل المواطنين في باقم بصعدة
[09/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 50 غارة على محافظات الجمهورية
[09/أكتوبر/2017]
إصابة امرأة في غارة لطيران العدوان على بني مطر بمحافظة صنعاء
[08/أكتوبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by