Army carries out unique military operation in Shabwa [09/أكتوبر/2017] SHABWA, Oct. 09 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Monday carried out a unique military operation on US-Saudi-paid mercenaries' sites in Shabwa province,



A military official told Saba that a number of mercenaries were killed or injured at their sites in al-Tabah al-Ramleyah area in Usailan district in the province.



The army and popular forces pounded two sites of mercenaries, killing and injuring at their ranks.



An angering unit of the army and popular forces bombed a military vehicle carrying with mercenaries in Bait Dabwah area in Shabwa.

