Army attacks Saudi-supplied mercenaries' military vehicle in Nehm [09/أكتوبر/2017]



MARIB, Oct 9 (Saba) – The army and popular forces attacked a military vehicle for the Saudi- paid mercenaries in al Hawl zone in Nehm, a military official told Saba.



The attack killed many aboard, said the official.





