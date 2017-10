Saudi aggression warplanes strike Sanaa, injure woman [09/أكتوبر/2017]



SANAA, Oct 9 (Saba) – US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched air strikes on the western outskirts of the capital Sanaa overnight, a security official told Saba on Monday.



The airstrikes critically injured a woman in Holylyah area in Bini Matar district, said the official.





