Saudi aggression warplanes hit Saada, 4 civilians wounded [09/أكتوبر/2017]



SAADA, Oct 9 (Saba) – Four civilians were wounded when Saudi aggression fighter jets targeted Monabih district in Saada province overnight, a security official told Saba on Monday.



The airstrikes also caused large damages to citizens' properties and farms, said the official.





Amal/zak



سشلاش