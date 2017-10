US-Saudi aggression drops 10 cluster bombs on border farms in Saada [08/أكتوبر/2017]



SAADA, Oct 8 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression warplanes dropped ten cluster bombs on border districts of Saada province overnight, a security official told Saba on Sunday.



The official said the enemy dropped a total of ten cluster bombs on farms in the border districts of Baqim, al Hasamah and al Dhaher.





