Saudi aggression launches 23 airstrikes on border provinces [08/أكتوبر/2017]



HAJJAH, Oct 8 (Saba) – US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched more than 23 airstrikes on border provinces of Hajjah, Jizan and Najran overnight, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The airstrikes targeted Haradh district in Hajjah, al Hatherah and al Ramadha in Jizan, and al Shorfah in Najran.





